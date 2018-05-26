Attorney says women's arrest after encounter with police at Houston's was unjustified

ATLANTA - A video showing a security officer holding down a woman at Houston’s restaurant is going viral, after local rapper T.I. posted it on his social media.
It showed a security officer holding a woman down outside of Houston’s on Peachtree Road on May 13.
“We think, ultimately, the actions of the police officer were uncalled for and unjustified,” one of the women’s attorney told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.
Houston's released a statement to Channel 2 Action News:
"We are aware of a complaint regarding an incident at our Houston’s Restaurant on Peachtree Road on May 13th and are cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department (APD). The evidence we have seen thus far shows that three women arrived approximately 30 minutes after closing time, they went into the restroom as a group after being told that the restaurant was closed, the three stayed in the restroom for more than 10 minutes, and refused to leave despite repeated requests from several managers to do so. Eventually, an off-duty Atlanta Police Officer again asked the women to leave. An altercation with the APD officer ensued which led to additional APD being summoned."
The new developments in the case that’s going before a judge next week, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}