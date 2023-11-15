Attending SEC Championship game? Here are the things you need to know

ATLANTA — The college football season is winding down and the time for conference championships winners is upon us.

Even though it’s weeks away, we already know the Southeastern Conference championship is set between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

If you plan on attending the game in Atlanta on Dec. 2, there are some things you need to familiarize yourself with to enjoy the fan experience.

TICKETS AND BAG POLICY

All tickets will be digital for the game. The game is sold out.

Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process here. The SEC is warning fans to be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange here to purchase verified tickets.

Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. ET for fans who arrive early. Tailgating will be allowed in the Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M lot.

SECURITY AND BAG POLICY

Fans will be required to pass through security screening for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and bags will be inspected before entry. Any pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles if you want to bring them into the stadium. Pom-poms and shakers with stick handles aren’t allowed for safety reasons.

CASH OR CREDIT?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is cashless. The stadium says accepting only credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments for faster transactions and help the vendors be more efficient.

After participating in festivities such as the SEC Fanfare on Friday and Saturday, be ready to attend the 2023 SEC Football Championship game featuring Alabama vs. Georgia, set to kick off at 4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

