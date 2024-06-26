AT&T to open connected learning center at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta branch

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta leaders and an AT&T company president will come together Wednesday morning to open a connected learning center.

The new center will be at the John H. Harland Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and will feature a number of different tools for club members.

The Connected Learning Center, part of the AT&T Connected Learning Initiative, will provide free access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet, Wi-Fi and Dell computers.

The telecommunications company said in a statement that it will also be giving 200 free laptops and backpacks to students served by the nonprofit. The center will also provide free educational resources and mentoring to members of its community.

At the event, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, AT&T Southeast Coastal States President Venessa Harrison, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta President and CEO David Jernigan and more will speak about the center’s opening and what it means for the community.

The John H. Harland Branch location is the third AT&T Connected Learning Center in Atlanta and the fifth in Georgia.

