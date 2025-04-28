Atlanta’s Outkast will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Andre 3000 and Big Boi were on the ballot for the very first time — The only real question is whether or not they will go into the hall together.

Sunday night, LIVE on American Idol, it was announced that Atlanta’s own hip-hop legends, Outkast, will be headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

They will join 7 other performers who will be inducted in the “Performer” category.

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes all will join Outkast in receiving their award on November 8th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Andre 3000 and Big Boi, a.k.a “Outkast” teamed up way back in the early 1990’s when they were high school students in Atlanta. The two released their first album in 1994.

The duo have won 6 Grammy’s for their work over the years, peaking with their highly acclaimed Speakerboxx/The Love Below album which was released in 2003.

Both Andre and Big Boi have produced a handful of solo albums since 2007 but they did team back up and tour briefly in 2014.

The two men have appeared in several films and TV shows over the years and their legend only continues to grow.

