Holocaust Survivors share their somber memories eighty plus years later

ATLANTA — The mood was somber and the emotions were deep as 8 survivors of the Holocaust joined U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff and a host of Jewish groups gathered Sunday morning at Atlanta’s Holocaust Memorial at Greenwood Cemetery.

The event was Atlanta’s 60th “Yom HaShoah” or Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 8 survivors spoke about their thoughts on why Holocaust Remembrance is so important in today’s society and the reasons why they feel the need to share their stories.

Even today, the survivors still can remember in great detail their family members being taken, never seen again. The loss is something they all said is impossible to forget.

The event has been held at the “Memorial to the six-million” every year since 1965. And while the Holocaust took place many years before that, it’s Atlanta’s way of saying “Never forget”.

In honor of the day, The Bremen Museum in Midtown Atlanta provided free admissions for visitors to their exhibit titled “Absence of Humanity: The Holocaust Years, 1933-1945

