News

Cobb County man caught with fentanyl, cocaine during traffic stop

By WSBTV.com News Staff
James Psihogios Cobb County man caught with fentanyl, cocaine during traffic stop
By WSBTV.com News Staff

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A 63-year-old Acworth man was arrested after police said they found illegal drugs in his car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, a little after 10 p.m., Scottsboro police, in Alabama, performed a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Veterans Drive.

After a search of the vehicle, officers arrested James Psihogios, 63, of Acworth.

During the search, authorities said they found the following:

  • 4.5 grams of fentanyl mixture
  • 2.3 grams of crack/cocaine
  • 58 individual wrapped marijuana blunts
  • A clear glass pipe

TRENDING STORIES:

Psihogios was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains behind bars at the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held on a $53,500 bond.

“We remain committed to keeping our community safe by removing dangerous drugs from our streets," the department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read