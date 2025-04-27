Cobb County man caught with fentanyl, cocaine during traffic stop

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A 63-year-old Acworth man was arrested after police said they found illegal drugs in his car.
On Wednesday, a little after 10 p.m., Scottsboro police, in Alabama, performed a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Veterans Drive.
After a search of the vehicle, officers arrested James Psihogios, 63, of Acworth.
During the search, authorities said they found the following:
- 4.5 grams of fentanyl mixture
- 2.3 grams of crack/cocaine
- 58 individual wrapped marijuana blunts
- A clear glass pipe
Psihogios was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remains behind bars at the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held on a $53,500 bond.
“We remain committed to keeping our community safe by removing dangerous drugs from our streets," the department said.
