Cobb County man caught with fentanyl, cocaine during traffic stop

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A 63-year-old Acworth man was arrested after police said they found illegal drugs in his car.

On Wednesday, a little after 10 p.m., Scottsboro police, in Alabama, performed a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Veterans Drive.

After a search of the vehicle, officers arrested James Psihogios, 63, of Acworth.

During the search, authorities said they found the following:

4.5 grams of fentanyl mixture

2.3 grams of crack/cocaine

58 individual wrapped marijuana blunts

A clear glass pipe

Psihogios was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains behind bars at the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held on a $53,500 bond.

“We remain committed to keeping our community safe by removing dangerous drugs from our streets," the department said.

