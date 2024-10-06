Atlanta’s oldest operating fire station celebrates 100 years

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue’s oldest operating fire station is celebrating 100 years!

A 100th anniversary celebration for Atlanta Fire Station 19 will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., organized by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association.

Attendees can take a tour of the station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be puppet and Dalmatian dog shows, plus other activities for children.

There will be cupcakes and refreshments at 12:30 p.m. with a commemoration ceremony and presentations at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Fire Station 19 is located at 1063 N. Highland Avenue NE in Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Massage therapist in Cobb County accused of taking video of his undressing client

©2024 Cox Media Group