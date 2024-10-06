Atlanta’s oldest operating fire station celebrates 100 years

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue’s oldest operating fire station is celebrating 100 years!
A 100th anniversary celebration for Atlanta Fire Station 19 will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., organized by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association.
Attendees can take a tour of the station.
There will be puppet and Dalmatian dog shows, plus other activities for children.
There will be cupcakes and refreshments at 12:30 p.m. with a commemoration ceremony and presentations at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Fire Station 19 is located at 1063 N. Highland Avenue NE in Atlanta.
