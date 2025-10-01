Atlanta’s mayor unveils $5B neighborhood reinvestment plan

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative on Tuesday, a $5.1 billion plan to invest in south and west Atlanta communities.

The initiative aims to address decades of neglect in these areas by using tax allocation districts (TADs) to fund major projects. These projects will focus on strengthening affordable housing, public safety, public spaces, health and wellness, and dependable government services.

“When a child thrives in Atlanta – Atlanta thrives,” said Mayor Dickens.

The initiative targets areas such as Beltline, Perry Bolton, Hollowell/MLK, Eastside, Westside, Stadium, Campbellton, and Metropolitan. It seeks to build on previous successes, including a 44% decrease in homicides, $30 million in youth services and non-profit investments, and more than 11,000 new affordable housing units.

The TADs are proceeds from future increases in property tax revenues captured by the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and the Atlanta Public Schools system. The initiative has identified $5.1 billion worth of investment through the TADs for citywide projects.

Plans include $1.9 billion for expanded transit networks, $1.5 billion in trails and greenspace, $1.3 billion in affordable housing projects, $170 million supporting health centers, recreation, and grocery, $88 million reserved for small business and commercial development, and $81 million in public infrastructure.

“Together, these building blocks serve to create places where people live with dignity, move freely, learn deeply, and grow successfully,” said Dickens.

