Atlanta’s colorful Krog Street tunnel closed for most of this week

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Krog Street Tunnel will be fully closed to vehicles and partially closed to pedestrians this week.

The closure is due to a stormwater project where workers will perform investigative work to locate tunnel columns.

The closure begins Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and goes through Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.

One side of the pedestrian sidewalk will remain accessible the entire time.

The city has set up some detour routes during the work.

Traffic heading west on DeKalb Avenue NE will turn right onto Krog Street NE, then left onto Edgewood Avenue SE, and turn left onto Boulevard SE and right onto Memorial Drive SE.

Traffic heading east on Decatur Street SE will turn left onto Krog Street NE, then left onto Edgewood Avenue SE, and turn left onto Boulevard SE and right onto Memorial Drive SE.

Traffic heading west on Wylie Street SE will turn left onto Pearl Street SE, then right onto Memorial Drive SE, and right onto Boulevard SE, and right onto Decatur Street SE.

Traffic heading east on Wylie Street SE will turn right onto Pearl Street SE, then right onto Memorial Drive SE, and right onto Boulevard SE, and right onto Decatur Street SE.

