Atlanta World Cup Host Committee Announces details for FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta World Cup Host Committee recently released details for the city’s official FIFA Fan Festival™, taking place throughout FIFA World Cup 2026™ at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta.

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FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta will be operated in partnership with the AWCHC, Georgia World Congress Center Authority and FIFA. It’s said that it will transform the heart of downtown into a global gathering place where fans from around the world can unite to experience live match broadcasts, concerts, food and beverage offerings, interactive sponsor activations and cultural programming, all set on the grounds of Centennial Olympic Park.

“We’re excited to partner with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority to bring FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta to life. This event will give residents and visitors from around the world the opportunity to experience the excitement of the world’s largest sporting event in a unique and welcoming way,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. “So much of the FIFA World Cup experience happens outside the stadium, and the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will serve as a central gathering place for fans to come together and celebrate our city, our state, and the global game.”

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Fans will also be able to lay their eyes on feature murals, art and graphics throughout the space to represent distinct communities and districts. Local organizers are also providing updates on transportation preparations and unveiled innovative partnership with Savannah College of Art and Design to help visitors navigate the city.

The FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta will feature four programming zones:

• Main Stage will be the focal point of the FIFA Fan Festival™ featuring concerts and other events. The Main Stage will be flanked by a 40-foot screen, which will be used to showcase live matches and highlights from across the tournament.

• The Playground will feature activations and games geared to younger fans.

• The Pitch will host a community stage, podcasts and AR/VR-enhanced sound experiences.

• Georgia Street will showcase artists and food vendors from across the region.

“Centennial Olympic Park is one of the greatest legacies of the 1996 Olympic Games, and it will host the world again this summer with the FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta,” said Joe Bocherer, chief commercial officer of the GWCCA. “We have worked with our partners to create an experience that is uniquely Atlanta, celebrating our region and creating a safe and fun environment for visitors and locals alike.”

FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta will open on June 12, in advance of the first of Atlanta’s eight matches, and culminate on July 15. This is when Atlanta hosts one of the FIFA World Cup semi-final matches.

The attraction is scheduled to operate for 16 days over the course of the FIFA World Cup, and fans can reserve free entry tickets beginning March 26. Upgraded experiences will also be available for a fee. Additional details on the city’s FIFA Fan Festival™, as well as specific hours of operation, will be announced closer to the event. Fans can purchase tickets or sign up to receive updates at www.AtlantaFWC26.com.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™, to be staged across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, will be the first to feature 104 matches and will deliver an unparalleled experience for fans both in-stadium and around the world, qualified national teams and global media. The complete match schedule, containing all 104 matches, can be found at FIFA.com.

Atlanta’s selection to host eight matches, including a semifinal, reflects the city’s proven track record of successfully hosting major international sporting events and its vibrant, diverse communities that embody the global spirit of the FIFA World Cup™.

Group Stage Matches:

• Match 14 – Monday, 15 June 2026 at 12:00 ET, ESP vs CPV (Group H)

• Match 25 – Thursday, 18 June 2026 at 12:00 ET, DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL vs RSA (Group A)

• Match 38 – Sunday, 21 June 2026 at 12:00 ET, ESP vs KSA (Group H)

• Match 50 – Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, MAR vs HAI (Group C)

• Match 72 – Saturday, 27 June 2026 at 19:30 ET, COD/JAM/NCL vs UZB (Group K)

Knockout Stage Matches:

• Match 80 – Wednesday, 1 July 2026 at 12:00 ET, Round of 32

• Match 95 – Tuesday, 7 July 2026 at 12:00 ET, Round of 16

Semi-Final:

• Match 102 – Wednesday, 15 July 2026 at 15:00 ET, Semi-Fina

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