Atlanta United players surprise kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with visit

ATLANTA — Atlanta United players stopped by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta this week to recognize Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Players visited patients and staff, signing autographs and taking pictures.

For 13-year-old Ryker Valentine, the surprise visit was a welcome distraction on a day he wasn’t feeling very well.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of soccer so it’s very fun to meet some of your idols,” Valentine said.

This weekend, United is slated to face international superstar and icon Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s expected to be a raucous crowd at the Benz as the team has raised the capacity to more than 70,000 seats.

The match begins at 5 p.m. on Friday.

