Local

Matt Olson ties Braves’ single-season record for home runs in a season

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Atlanta Braves’ historically great season continued on Tuesday, as slugger Matt Olson tied the team’s single-season record for home runs in a season.

Olson tied Braves legend Andruw Jones, hitting his 51st home run in the team’s 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

This is only Olson’s second season with the team after replacing longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Jones, whose jersey the team just retired, hit 51 home runs in the 2005 season.

Olson is no stranger to the area, having graduated from Parkview High School in Gwinnett County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

2023 continues to be a historic season for the Braves, who currently have a Major League Baseball-best 95-50 record.

Last month, National League MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player to have at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season.

After hitting his 37th home run on Tuesday, there is a chance, Acuña can become the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Braves player raises money for Maui wildfire victims

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read