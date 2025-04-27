Atlanta Streets Alive allows pedestrians, cyclists, and more to enjoy Peachtree Street today

ATLANTA — The first of five Atlanta Streets Alive community events planned for this year happens today.

Peachtree Street will be closed between 15th Street NW and Alabama Street SW between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Atlanta Streets Alive is a free, all-ages event that encourages not only pedestrians and cyclists to attend, but also welcomes e-bikes, e-scooters, Onewheels, skateboards, Segways, and similar devices.

Organizers say the car-free event celebrates Atlanta’s urban core and supports local businesses.

In celebration of National Pet Parent Day, Praline’s Backyard Dog Services will host a pop-up pet enrichment station featuring brain games, snuffle mats, and interactive toys for dogs.

There will also be an e-bike expo where you can learn about the city’s e-bike program and take advantage of complimentary pedicab rides and bike valet services.

The stage area and e-bike expo will be located at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 435 Peachtree Street NE.

You can see a map of the route at www.atlantastreetsalive.org.

