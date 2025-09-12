Atlanta security firms see rise in calls after Charlie Kirk shooting

ATLANTA — While investigators continue their hunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer, security teams in Atlanta say they’ve seen an increase in calls since the Kirk shooting happened.

They say the shooting is making everyone be more proactive about security, whether that’s securing an event or an office building.

A security firm told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that securing outdoor events, like a concert in Piedmont Park, is more challenging than indoor venues because of the many entry points and variables outside.

Tyrese Gibson, actor, singer, and CEO of Voltron Enterprises, is preparing for a concert in Atlanta on Saturday.

“We tend to have at least one, maybe three bodyguards,” Gibson said.

But he said he is not too concerned about his safety, even after the shooting death of Kirk on Wednesday.

“Here’s another reminder that the gun is the gun, but who it ends up in the hands of changes everything. Anything could happen, anywhere,” he said.

Chris Rich, CEO of Hawque Protection Group, said his firm is seeing more demand for security.

“We do threat and risk assessments for corporate buildings, personal homes, but we also provide travel protection,” Rich said.

He said there’s been an uptick since Wednesday’s shooting.

“So now a lot of people and companies are being more proactive, and now the demand is a lot higher than normal,” he said.

At events, Rich said, “We’re looking for what stands out. What doesn’t fit? What doesn’t look like it should be there.”

He also advised that people take simple steps to protect themselves.

“It just feels like there’s an unraveling that’s happening right now, not just in Georgia but across the United States. So have self-awareness, look at the crime gate in your area, just be more aware of what’s going on,” he said.

As for Gibson, he said he will not live in fear before taking the stage Saturday at VyStar Amphitheater.

“My prayer is that the Lord Jesus Christ steps into their most intimate, vulnerable places and spaces and helps them to heal their hearts and that they find peace,” Gibson said.

Security firms also said a lot of companies are calling for extra protection because of layoffs, citing concerns over possible disgruntled employees.

