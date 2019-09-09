Atlanta school board will not renew superintendent's contract

ATLANTA - The Atlanta school board will not renew the contract of Superintendent Meria Carstarphen.
School board Chairman Jason Esteves said the board notified Carstarphen in July that there was not support for a renewal, but waited until now to announce it publicly so as not to disrupt the start of school.
We'll have the latest on this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
“We asked her to work with the board on a transition plan,” he said.
He said the board must work to insure long-term stability and will begin search process now.
The board retreated into closed session around 9:15 a.m. to discuss the contract issue. Three and a half hours later, they returned to the public meeting chambers where an audience of a couple dozen Atlanta Public Schools staff, parents and members of the superintendent’s cabinet waited for news.
Carstarphen’s contract expires June 30. She was hired in 2014, and has said she wants to remain on the job.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All 4 missing crew members alive inside cargo ship off Georgia coast
- New video shows shooting death of man who had appeared on Atlanta reality show
- Mother of teen left with broken skull after high school fight says no one called 911
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}