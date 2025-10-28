Atlanta road closed for six weeks for emergency sewer repairs

ATLANTA — An emergency 24-hour road closure on William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE in Atlanta began on Monday, due to essential sewer mainline work.

The Department of Watershed Management will conduct sewer repairs to remove and replace existing sewer mains, addressing defects and increasing the system’s capacity. The work is expected to last approximately six weeks, weather permitting, with operations occurring Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The road closure will affect the area between Gartrell Street and Tanner Street. Traffic control measures and signage will be in place to guide motorists safely around the work zone. Residents and businesses within the affected area will maintain access to their properties, as well as mail and package delivery, emergency services, and trash collection.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow posted detours, and avoid the area if possible. Alternative parking arrangements will be necessary for vehicles typically parked on the street.

Detours have been established for motorists traveling in both directions on William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE. Southbound travelers should turn right on Tanner St. SE, then left on Hilliard St. SE, and left on Decatur St. SE. Northbound travelers should turn right on Gartrell St. SE, then left on Jackson St. SE, and left on Chamberlain St. SE.

