Atlanta restaurateur dies at 85

ATLANTA — Atlanta restaurateur Howard Halpern has died, his business confirmed. He was 85.

Halpern died Nov. 20 at the age of 85. His funeral service was held Nov. 24 at The Temple, followed by burial at Arlington Cemetery, according to his obituary.

His company, Halperns’, says he first came to Atlanta in 1966 with a dream of starting a perishable food distribution business, citing his passion for the “center of the plate.”

For four years in a row, Halpern was voted as Atlanta’s Best Meat and Seafood Market, which led to him opening Buckhead Beef with just five butchers in 1983.

He sold the business to Sysco Corp in 1999, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In 2005, he and his son founded Halperns’ Steaks and Seafood, with even greater success. That enterprise was sold to Gordon Food Service in 2015, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“While we mourn his loss, we also take this moment to celebrate Howard’s significant role in our history and the enduring legacy he has left behind,” Halperns’ wrote in a statement.

In lieu of flowers, his obituary says donations can be made to The Lynne and Howard Halpern Endowment at The Temple or to JARC Florida.

