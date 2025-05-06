Atlanta resident wins $50,000 in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The Georgia Lottery announced an Atlanta resident won $50,000 in the May 3 Powerball drawing, but the jackpot is still up for grabs!

According to the lottery, the Atlantan who won played using an online ticket from the Georgia Lottery website, matching four out of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

With no jackpot winner yet to cinch the victory, Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $65 million.

Across Georgia, other players won thousands with Keno! and Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery app and mobile site.

Here’s where winners got lucky:

A Whitesburg resident won $30,000 playing Twice As Spice on May 2

A College Park player won $21,949 playing Elephant King Jackpots on May 1

A player in Canton won $16,000 playing Keno! on May 4

A resident of Dallas won $15,000 playing Keno! on May 1

A Lithonia resident won $10,000 playing Lucky Coins on May 1

A player in Roswell won $10,000 playing The Lamp on May 1

Winners have 180 days to collect their prizes. Proceeds from Powerball, Keno! and Diggi Games benefit the state’s education system.

The winning numbers for the May 3 drawing were 10-21-23-35-65 with a Powerball number of 24 and a 2X multiplier.

You can catch the latest Powerball drawing Wednesday, live on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

