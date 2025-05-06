Active shooter warning ‘inadvertently’ sent to SCAD students

ATLANTA — Students on all campuses of the Savannah College of Art and Design were alerted to a possible active shooter on Tuesday afternoon.

But university officials confirmed that the message was sent out by mistake.

Officials say a message was "inadvertently sent out" to students on the Savannah and Atlanta campuses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A second message was sent out “immediately,” saying there is no active shooter on any campus.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn how the alert was sent out.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group