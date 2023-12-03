Atlanta rap star Ludacris appears in State Farm commercial

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap icon Ludacris appeared in a new State Farm commercial that recently debuted.
The commercial starts with a couple finding a faucet spraying randomly.
The couple called the plumbing malfunction “ludicrous,” causing the Atlanta rapper and actor to appear out of thin air.
This commercial appearance continues what has been a busy last couple of weeks.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just last Sunday, he appeared at halftime of the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game, performing while suspended from the rafters of Mercedes Benz Stadium.
He also performed in a pre-game concert before the UGA vs Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta last Saturday.
The Falcons were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop during their game against NFC South rival New Orleans.
TRENDING STORIES:
- No three-peat: Georgia out of College Football Playoff, will play in Orange Bowl
- GSP: Street racers lead troopers on high-speed chase along I-85
- It’s a Christmas tradition now known around the world – and it all started here in metro Atlanta
Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta and is often found performing and putting on shows and charity events around the metro area.
As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group