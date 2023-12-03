Atlanta rap star Ludacris appears in State Farm commercial

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap icon Ludacris appeared in a new State Farm commercial that recently debuted.

The commercial starts with a couple finding a faucet spraying randomly.

The couple called the plumbing malfunction “ludicrous,” causing the Atlanta rapper and actor to appear out of thin air.

This commercial appearance continues what has been a busy last couple of weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just last Sunday, he appeared at halftime of the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game, performing while suspended from the rafters of Mercedes Benz Stadium.

He also performed in a pre-game concert before the UGA vs Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta last Saturday.

The Falcons were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop during their game against NFC South rival New Orleans.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta and is often found performing and putting on shows and charity events around the metro area.

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No three-peat: Georgia left out of this year’s College Football Playoff

©2023 Cox Media Group