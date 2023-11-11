Atlanta

Atlanta rap icon Ludacris to perform before UGA-Georgia Tech football game

By Leo Tochterman, WSBTV.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Ludacris performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images) (Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Ludacris, a rap icon from Atlanta, is going to perform before the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia football game later this month.

The concert will be free for all of those with a ticket to the in-state rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” on Nov. 25.

Ludacris’ performance will be held at a stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lane. At the end of Ludacris’ performance, the Georgia Tech band will perform.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta.

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

Entering this week’s game against No. 9 Ole Miss, Georgia has won 34 straight regular season games. UGA has won five straight games against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech has had multiple ranked victories over ranked opponents this year in Brent Key’s first full season as head coach.

To learn more about the performance and other pre-game activities, click here.

