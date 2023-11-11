Atlanta rap icon Ludacris to perform before UGA-Georgia Tech football game

ATLANTA — Ludacris, a rap icon from Atlanta, is going to perform before the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia football game later this month.
The concert will be free for all of those with a ticket to the in-state rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” on Nov. 25.
Ludacris’ performance will be held at a stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lane. At the end of Ludacris’ performance, the Georgia Tech band will perform.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta.
As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.
Entering this week’s game against No. 9 Ole Miss, Georgia has won 34 straight regular season games. UGA has won five straight games against Georgia Tech.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It’s real, GET OUT!’ Hundreds evacuated from Atlanta apartment complex as crews battle large fire
- More than 20 people accused of stealing money by filing false settlement claims, Ga. deputies say
- Family of Ga. nursing student among 5 killed in crash opens tutoring boutique in her honor
Georgia Tech has had multiple ranked victories over ranked opponents this year in Brent Key’s first full season as head coach.
To learn more about the performance and other pre-game activities, click here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group