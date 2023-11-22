Georgia-Georgia Tech to face off Saturday under the lights in Atlanta LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The undefeated AP No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off with in-state rival Georgia Tech in Atlanta LIVE on Channel 2 this Saturday.

The rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” will kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com leading up to the game as we bring you coverage of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate. Coverage starts Saturday with an all-new

The Bulldogs come into this matchup as the No. 1 team in the nation, riding a 28-game winning streak. It will be the first of two consecutive games in Atlanta for the Bulldogs, as the team will face off with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 2.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, is 6-5 this season and has defeated a couple of previously ranked opponents in Brent Key’s first full season as head coach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Yellow Jackets’ last victory over the Bulldogs was back in 2016. Georgia Tech has only defeated Georgia four times since 2000,

What’s on the line? A win would give Georgia its third straight undefeated regular season. Before the current stretch, UGA only have four perfect seasons. The seniors would also match last year’s class for a program record 49 wins.

For Tech, it would be another step in building a program in the first full season under Key. The Jackets are above .500 and will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Both sides will be playing for the Governor’s Cup. The winning seniors get a personalized engraved replica of the statue while those on the losing team get commemorative watches.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former UGA running back visits White House to talk about NIL, future of college athletes





©2023 Cox Media Group