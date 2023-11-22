Georgia Tech coach Brent Key feeling at home in his first full season coaching alma mater

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is not a university for head football coach Brent Key. It’s home.

“I’m sitting here with everybody that’s ever played football at Georgia Tech, everyone that’s ever wore the GT on the side of their helmet. Everyone that’s ever put the jersey on. This is for all of us.” introductory press conference

The Birmingham native turned down an Ivy League education and signed to play for the Yellow Jackets just two days after his trip to see them play Georgia. Key started all four years at guard, was a team captain and was named an All-ACC as a senior.

Tech was the start of his coaching career where he had legendary mentors: his former GT coach George O’Leary and Nick Saban at Alabama.

His journey brought him back to the Flats in 2019 as an assistant coach under Geoff Collins. When Collins was dismissed last year, Key became the obvious pick as interim head coach.

The impact was immediate.

Georgia Tech finished out the year with a .500 record when Key took over as interim coach, including two road wins over ranked opponents. When the school offered him the job full time, he didn’t set the bar low.

“We need everybody involved to build this into the best football team in the ACC. You know, we’re working to be a champion,” Key said. all press conference

“We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days a year to defeat. We will work 365 days a year to dominate.” all press conference

Regardless of Saturday’s result against their rivals, Key will continue to push Georgia Tech towards a championship.

“When you believe you’re gonna win a football game. Yeah, you have more success you play well. Right when you don’t believe in that. You don’t play well.

