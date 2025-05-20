Atlanta Public Schools graduation ceremonies held this week at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Graduation ceremonies for Atlanta Public Schools will be hosted on the Georgia Tech campus this week.

From Tuesday, May 20, to Friday, May 23, Georgia Tech police will close Fowler Street between Sixth and 10th streets daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech encourages drivers to seek alternate routes through campus during the closures.

ADA parking will be available on Fowler Street and W23: North Deck at 939 State St. NW.

VIP parking will be available at E65 McCamish Pavilion and on Eighth Street.

All other guest parking for the graduation ceremonies is available at five campus locations:

E40: Klaus Deck

E52: Peters Deck

ER66: Family Housing

W22: Dalney Deck

W23: North Deck

Georgia Tech offers a map of parking locations here.

The ceremonies will take place at McCamish Pavilion. All attendees must have a ticket to enter each graduation and adhere to McCamish Pavilion’s clear bag policy.

You can view Atlanta Public Schools’ full schedule of events here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group