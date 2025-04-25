Atlanta police working to identify suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of Lululemon merchandise

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit is investigating the theft of thousands of dollars of items from a Lululemon shop.

According to APD, two men entered the store location on Ponce De Leon Avenue on Monday night.

Police say they are accused of stealing about $10,000 in merchandise, then leaving.

The department said they are believed to have left the shop and drove away in a black Volkswagen SUV with a South Carolina license plate.

Now, police are asking the public to help track the suspects down and released surveillance photos of the two men in the store.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

