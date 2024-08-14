Atlanta police want to identify man who tried to steal car, shoot at the owner

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who tried to steal a car and shoot at the owner.

On Monday, August 5, police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking at 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW.

Investigators say the 33-year-old victim was going to meet with the suspect, nicknamed “D-Boy”, at that address.

Police say “D-Boy” tried to take the victim’s car at gunpoint and then shot at the victim, but missed.

The victim was not hurt.

“D-Boy” is described as about five feet, eight inches tall, and weighing about 115-120 lbs.

If you have information about this case, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

