Atlanta police want to identify man who tried to steal car, shoot at the owner

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who tried to steal a car and shoot at the owner.
On Monday, August 5, police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking at 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW.
Investigators say the 33-year-old victim was going to meet with the suspect, nicknamed “D-Boy”, at that address.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say “D-Boy” tried to take the victim’s car at gunpoint and then shot at the victim, but missed.
The victim was not hurt.
“D-Boy” is described as about five feet, eight inches tall, and weighing about 115-120 lbs.
If you have information about this case, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘They took my other half:’ Family of mother hit, killed by street racers on I-20 want drivers caught
- ‘Alert’ declared at Georgia nuclear power plant after fire breaks out
- Former Gwinnett high school teacher facing more than 100 counts of child sexual exploitation
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group