Atlanta police searching for stolen ATVs and dirt bikes, reward offered for information

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two stolen ATVs and two stolen dirt bikes.

On July 9, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage unit on Fairburn Road SW.

The owner of the items in the storage unit told police that multiple people broke into the building overnight and stole several dirt bikes and ATVs.

Some of the stolen vehicles were recovered, but the four pictured have not been recovered.

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes and ATVs can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting “CSGA” and the tip to #738477.

Tipsters do not have to give their names and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

