Atlanta police searching for persons of interest in deadly corner store shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are sharing photos of two men they say are persons of interest in a deadly shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a corner store on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. around 9 p.m.

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When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was live on the scene during WSB Tonight on Tuesday.

Police have not yet released his identity.

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Investigators did not comment on what role either man may have had in the shooting.

There are no details on what led up to the shooting.

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