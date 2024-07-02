Atlanta police searching for missing non-verbal teen with autism who vanished on BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are searching for a missing, non-verbal teen with autism who was last seen walking on the BeltLine.

Ramses Hoppa, 16, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. near the skate park at 830 Willoughby Way.

He was walking on the BeltLine with his mother when he walked away, according to the report.

Police described him as 6′2″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Atlanta Police, 911, or Crimestoppers to report his location.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

