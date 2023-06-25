Atlanta police searching for man missing since June 2

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man they say has been missing since the beginning of the month.

Police say Mitchell Wilson was last seen leaving his home in Zone 1 on June 2 after he was reported missing by his family.

It is unclear if foul play has factored into Wilson’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

