Atlanta police searching for man accused of stealing more than $7K from gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man stole more than $7,000 from an Atlanta gas station on Sunday.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 10, officers responded to the Valero gas station at 3556 Empire Boulevard SW to a report of a burglary at a business.

When they arrived, they spoke with the 911 caller, who said a man entered the gas station, walked into the storage area, and stole around $7,200.

They said the man then drove away in a dark colored pickup truck.

if you recognize the man pictured, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting “CSGA” and your tip to CRIMES (738477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

