Atlanta police searching for man accused of stealing McDonald’s cash register

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are looking for a man they say robbed a Southwest Atlanta McDonald’s.

On June 29, just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s located at 2091 Metropolitan Parkway SW in reference to a business robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, witnesses told police an unidentified black male had forced his way into the drive-thru window at the location before stealing a cash register.

Police learned the suspect fled the scene in a black in color (possibly a Nissan) crossover vehicle heading westbound on Lakewood Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A local woman makes history by leading the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group