Atlanta police searching for leads in the shooting death of woman

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

Police say on Feb. 3 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 1870 Myrtle Ave SW for a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Ericka Sherten with multiple gunshot wounds. Sherten died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

