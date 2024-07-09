Atlanta police search for 2 people wanted in connection to April homicide

ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people being connected to a southwest Atlanta homicide from earlier this year.
Officers are asking for the public to help identify two people of interest in the April 6 homicide of Stanley Shivers which happened at an apartment complex on Myrtle Drive.
The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m.. Officers found Shivers dead on the scene upon arrival after he was shot multiple times.
The two suspects were seen wearing black t-shirts on the night of the homicide.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.
