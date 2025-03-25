Atlanta police report 16% drop in homicides, year-to-date

ATLANTA — As of March 22, Atlanta’s homicide rate was 16% lower than the year before.

It’s part of a larger crime reduction trend for the city, year-to-date. Taken all together, the crime data for the City of Atlanta showed an overall 18% decrease in Group A Crimes. Those crimes include homicide, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, shoplifting, theft from motor vehicles and other types of larceny.

According to a recent presentation given by the Atlanta Police Department, there were 21 homicides since the start of the year to March 22. The year before, there were 25 homicides.

Additionally, in the 28 days ending on March 22, there were only five homicides.

While homicide rates were down through the latest week of data, the number of aggravated assaults and sexual assaults were both up in the city of Atlanta.

APD reported there were 16 rapes in the city year-to-date through March 22, a 45% jump from the same time last year.

As for aggravated assaults, there was a 13% increase year-to-date, with 526 assaults since the start of the year compared to 464 in the same time period in 2024.

However, property crimes had different increases and decreases.

Atlanta police reported a nearly 30% increase in robberies year-to-date versus last year, as well as a 15% decrease in burglaries and breaking and entering.

Motor vehicle thefts dropped 43% while thefts from vehicles, where someone steals an item out of a car, was down 29%.

Shoplifting also had a reduction, going down 15% compared to the previous year.

However, “all other larceny,” the broadest category, saw a 4% increase year-to-date.

