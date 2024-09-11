Atlanta

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in connection with murder

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in the murder of a 31-year-old man.

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 3:07 a.m., officers responded to 9 Peyton Place SW to reports of a person shot.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2024, police released images and video of a person of interest in the case.

Police said tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information

