Atlanta police looking for person of interest in connection with murder

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in the murder of a 31-year-old man.
On June 29, 2024, at approximately 3:07 a.m., officers responded to 9 Peyton Place SW to reports of a person shot.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2024, police released images and video of a person of interest in the case.
Police said tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I’m sorry.’: Mother of alleged Apalachee school shooter received cryptic texts from son that day
- 2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport
- Rich Homie Quan: Incident report reveals new details from morning Atlanta rapper died
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group