Atlanta police looking for missing 69-year-old woman

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a woman who was reported missing by her family on Sunday.
Lillie Bowman, 69, was last seen on April 6 at 55 Hilliard Street SE.
She is five feet, six inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a white shirt, and blue jeans.
If you see her, please contact the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
