Atlanta police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

On Monday at approximately 4:56 p.m., officers responded to Windsor Street SW to reports of a missing child.

Officers spoke with the person who reported him missing and learned that Demonie Hickson was last seen leaving his home after an argument with his guardian.

Hickson is four feet and eleven inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans with no shoes.

If anyone has seen Demonie Hickson or knows where he is, they are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

