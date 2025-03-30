Atlanta police looking for man who stole nearly $18K worth of copper cable

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire from a business.

On Thursday, March 27, at approximately 8:11 a.m., officers responded to 3530 Zip Industrial Boulevard to a report of a burglary.

When they arrived, they spoke to an employee of the business who said an unidentified man forced his way into a warehouse and stole over 2,000 pounds of copper cable with an estimated value of around $18,000.

The business captured the suspect on surveillance video.

He has long dreadlock-style hair and was wearing a blue beanie and a white “Callahan’s of Calabash” t-shirt.

Anyone who can identify him can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

You can reach Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting “CSGA” and the tip to #738477.

