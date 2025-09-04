Atlanta police looking for girl missing since July

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing girl who was last seen in July.

Tomiya Friend, 15, left home on Glenwood Avenue SE on July 1, 2025.

She was wearing a green and white striped hoodie with gray pajamas. She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 110 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on her whereabouts, police ask you to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

