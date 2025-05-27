Atlanta police investigating attempted robbery, stabbing

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an attempted robbery in which a man was stabbed.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near the Garnett MARTA Station at 232 Forsyth Street SW.

Police believe the 38-year-old victim was walking through an alleyway near 221 Peachtree Street when two people approached him, attempted to rob him, and then stabbed him.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene, and their investigation continues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group