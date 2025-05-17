Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting near Greyhound bus station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.
Police told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims it was a deadly shooting is at the scene.
Currently, officers have closed off Brotherton Street off of Forsyth Street for their investigation.
Channel 2 Action News will bring you more information about this developing story, live on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
At the scene, Mims said he saw police closing off the area off of Forsyth Street near Garnett Station.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about the shooting.
