Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting near Greyhound bus station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.

Police told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims it was a deadly shooting is at the scene.

Currently, officers have closed off Brotherton Street off of Forsyth Street for their investigation.

Channel 2 Action News will bring you more information about this developing story, live on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the scene, Mims said he saw police closing off the area off of Forsyth Street near Garnett Station.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group