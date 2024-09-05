Atlanta police arrest street racing suspect after car spotted speeding through crowds

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit recently arrested a man accused of street racing.

On August 25, officers heard tires screeching and saw smoke rising near 1430 Hill Place NW.

While waiting for other officers to arrive, an officer spotted a red BMW M4 attempting to drive away from the scene.

The car had been previously identified on street cameras and social media posts as actively street racing throughout Atlanta.

The officer stopped the BMW at a gas station on Collier Road NW.

The driver, 22-year-old Nathaniel Adike, was arrested and charged with altering his car’s license plate and participation in street racing.

His car was impounded.

