Atlanta PD seeking 2 ‘critically missing’ kids, ages 9 and 10

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking public assistance to find two critically missing juveniles, Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins, last seen on Friday.

Brooklyn Reeves, a 10-year-old girl, and Taylen Boykins, a 9-year-old boy, were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their residence at 2591 Etheridge Dr. NW.

Investigators responded to the report of the missing juveniles at about 4:20 p.m. Friday. Brooklyn was last seen leaving her home with her cousin, Taylen Boykins.

Brooklyn is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white tie-dye shirt and blue pajama pants at the time of her disappearance, with her hair in a ponytail.

Taylen is 4 feet, 4 inches tall and 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Atlanta Police Department has urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two to call 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or reach out to the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

