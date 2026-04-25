Georgia couple charged after dog found dead, starved with cloth in stomach

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into a dog’s death has led to animal cruelty charges against a Georgia couple.

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Authorities say Andrew James Groncki, 33, and Megan Gibson, 23, are facing multiple charges, including cruelty to animals, improper disposal of a dead animal, and failure to maintain responsibility for control of rabies. Groncki is also charged with obstructing an animal control officer.

According to Walker County officials, the investigation began March 16 at a home on Carline Road after a Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services case manager reported she no longer heard a dog barking during her visits.

When animal control officers arrived, Gibson told them the dog had died after refusing to eat, losing weight, and showing signs of vomiting and diarrhea. She said Groncki, her fiancé, planned to dispose of the remains.

Authorities later spoke with Groncki at his workplace, where he admitted he did not seek medical help for the dog and said someone he met on Facebook was supposed to remove the remains.

When officers returned to the home, they made a disturbing discovery. While on the back porch, Animal Control Officer Terry Helton spotted paws and legs sticking out from underneath a white comforter-like sheet in the backyard.

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The dog’s remains were taken to a veterinarian for a necropsy. Officials say the exam revealed the dog had been dead for three to five days. The veterinarian also found a cloth-like material balled up in the dog’s stomach, along with bones, which prevented proper digestion.

According to the veterinarian, the condition would have led to a slow death by starvation.

Walker County Animal Control Director Tyler Bishop says both suspects were aware of the dog’s declining health and made a conscious decision not to seek veterinary care.

If convicted, Groncki could face up to three years in prison and significant fines. Gibson could face up to two years behind bars, along with thousands of dollars in fines.

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