Atlanta officials launch ‘NO MORE’ program to reduce domestic violence

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta launched a new initiative to raise awareness and take action against domestic violence in the community.

Mayor Andre Dickens and the Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction joined with local Atlanta celebrities to launch the “Atlanta says NO MORE” program.

According to the city, the campaign includes “notable local celebrities Dallas Austin, Big Gipp, Miss Lawrence, Monyetta Shaw Carter and Rasheeda,” who it said had all pledged support for the cause.

As part of the initiative, Atlanta will be asking the community to “Do One Thing, ATL,” and help end domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue that tears households apart and, in some cases, results in the loss of life—and it is on the rise. As a community, we must pay attention and we must have these tough conversations. By discussing it, recognizing the signs, providing resources—and simply being available--we have the power to end domestic violence, together,” Dickens said in a statement.

The Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction was created in August 2023 and serves as the city’s resource for violence reduction and community-based intervention, according to officials.

From 2023 to 2024, the Mayor’s Office said the city saw a rise in domestic violence incidents, with 674 incidents reported as of week 18 this year. The Atlanta Police Department said 12 of those incidents were homicides related to domestic violence. Overall, it’s a 76 incident increase compared to reported cases through week 18 of 2023.

“As a city, we’ve seen an increase in domestic violence incidents year to date,” Marcus Walker, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction said. “We can all be a part of the solution. It’s time for us to work collaboratively to reverse this crisis. Great things can happen when people come together to achieve a common goal. Let’s stand in unison and say, ‘No More.’ Join us in creating a safer and more peaceful city for all.”

