Atlanta officer hit by car while accident on I-85, police say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering after being hit by a car late Friday night, according to APD.

Investigators say the officer was working a crash just before midnight on I-85 southbound near Metropolitan Pkwy. when he was hit.

APD says neither he nor the driver received significant injuries.

The officer complained of head injuries but was otherwise alright.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed several lanes closed into the early hours of Saturday morning as they investigated.

It’s unclear if the driver involved in the crash will be charged.

