Atlanta nonprofit pivots after losing federal grant

ATLANTA — One federal spending cut slashes funding for programs that fall under the diversity, equity, and inclusion umbrella and that has some groups reorganizing.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with the founder of one nonprofit about how she’s making an intentional shift.

Ten years ago, Dr. Maxine Cain founded STEM Atlanta Women, an organization that for a decade has focused on getting more Black and brown girls into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Since the White House moved to cut federal funding for organizations that are specifically geared toward diversity, equity, and inclusion, Cain has been forced to reimagine, rebrand, and expand her sphere of influence.

“How do we take this change and come up with a new way to serve as many scholars as we can,” Cain said. “Our focus now is going to be to ignite every mind and transform the future.”

Through her STEM Atlanta work space in Summerhill, her board came together, dropped the word “women” from their title, and added new programs to appeal to boys and men.

The new programs include sports analysis, a drone program, and music and tech events. She’s even gone as far as adding more neutral colors to what had been all pink branding.

“We said we have to scale, and this is an opportunity for us to really spread our wings. Scale and serve all innovative scholars,” Cain said.

It’s something the Georgia Center for Nonprofits CEO Karen Beavor said is the new reality with the White House’s shift on funding DEI programs.

For Cain, that meant a $300,000 federal grant was not renewed, and her organization is not alone.

Cain, whose organization already had relationships with Nike, the Atlanta Dream, UGA, and more, says now she’s looking at this “new normal” as a fantastic opportunity.

“Now we get to embrace the amazing men and boys in this center and give them the opportunity to learn and grow as well,” Cain said.

She said her website should be completely changed over to the new look and language soon.

