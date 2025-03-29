Atlanta nonprofit delivering thousands of shoes, clothes and more to Helene victims in east Georgia

ATLANTA — Truckloads of clothes and supplies left Atlanta for the Augusta area on Saturday morning to provide aid to the thousands of people still recovering from Helene moving through six months ago.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Caring for Others warehouse early Sunday morning where volunteers gathered and drivers hit the road.

Organizers say nine tractor-trailers full of clothes, 4,500 pairs of shoes and furniture went to families in Richmond County as the third phase of their disaster recovery efforts.

The founder and CEO of Caring for Others told Mims that even though it’s been six months, some families are still in need of the essentials.

“A lot of those families have fallen into poverty, and we’re trying to assist them to get out of poverty. We’re taking furniture, we’re taking clothing, we’re taking everything one would need to get their dignity back,” Eslene Richmond-Shockley said.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson expressed his gratitude to Caring for Others for bringing supplies to the community.

“Their generosity and dedication provided essential supplies to families still rebuilding, reminding us that the strength of our community lies in our compassion for one another,” Johnson wrote on social media.

Richmond-Shockley said at least 3,000 people will benefit from the supplies delivered on Saturday.

