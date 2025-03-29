2-year-old Atlanta girl killed after being hit by car

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old girl died after being hit by a car on Friday night, Atlanta police confirmed.

Officers say they were called to a home on Glenwood Avenue SE just after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a child being hit by a car near Fayetteville Road.

The child was driven to the hospital before police arrived. The child, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries.

Investigators say a Land Rover driving on Glenwood Ave. turned onto a private road when the child ran in front of the car and was hit.

The driver who was involved remained on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

